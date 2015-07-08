Below are the Union County arrests for 11-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tarlton, David Matthew
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2019
|Court Case
|201908582
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, David Matthew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation), M (M), at 603 Craig St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2019 04:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Duvall, Logan Brooke
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2019
|Court Case
|201908581
|Charge
|1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Duvall, Logan Brooke (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 11/30/2019 04:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Mcmillan, Bernard
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcmillan, Bernard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5012 Revelation Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/30/2019 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Winfield, Jessica Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2019
|Court Case
|201908583
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Winfield, Jessica Ann (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 144 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2019 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Glenn, Jarmarcus Malik
|Arrest Date
|11-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Glenn, Jarmarcus Malik (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 498 E Franklin St/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2019 2:21:42 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Gensel, Emily Lee-ann
|Arrest Date
|11-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gensel, Emily Lee-ann (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 5498 Potter Rd/chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/30/2019 2:25:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S