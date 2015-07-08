Below are the Union County arrests for 11-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tarlton, David Matthew
Arrest Date 11/30/2019
Court Case 201908582
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation), M (M),
Description Tarlton, David Matthew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation), M (M), at 603 Craig St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2019 04:27.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Duvall, Logan Brooke
Arrest Date 11/30/2019
Court Case 201908581
Charge 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Duvall, Logan Brooke (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 11/30/2019 04:43.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Mcmillan, Bernard
Arrest Date 11/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mcmillan, Bernard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5012 Revelation Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/30/2019 09:55.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Winfield, Jessica Ann
Arrest Date 11/30/2019
Court Case 201908583
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
Description Winfield, Jessica Ann (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 144 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2019 11:01.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Glenn, Jarmarcus Malik
Arrest Date 11-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Glenn, Jarmarcus Malik (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 498 E Franklin St/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2019 2:21:42 AM.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Gensel, Emily Lee-ann
Arrest Date 11-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gensel, Emily Lee-ann (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 5498 Potter Rd/chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/30/2019 2:25:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S