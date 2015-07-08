Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBINSON, PHILLIP SYDNEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1966
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-01 00:05:00
Court Case 4802019054568
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name ALLEN, JAMES BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-01 15:06:00
Court Case 5902019017642
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LEWIS, RANDY SMITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-01 01:20:00
Court Case 5902019213442
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name DAVIS, VONDEL NORMAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/1/1967
Height 5.11
Weight 219
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-01 15:19:00
Court Case 5902019246211
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MACK, ZEDDRICK TRAMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-01 02:30:00
Court Case 5902019246171
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SOLES, CHARANCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-01 14:32:00
Court Case 5902019246207
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00