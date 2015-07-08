Description

Bartholomew, Thomas Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 3009 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/2/2019 21:22.