Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mckay, Kenneth Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Writ(Assault Infilct Serious Inj) (M) And 2) Writ(Assault On Gov Official,Resist) (M),
|Description
|Mckay, Kenneth Wayne (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Writ(assault Infilct Serious Inj) (M) and 2) Writ(assault On Gov Official,resist) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2019 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Bartholomew, Thomas Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Bartholomew, Thomas Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 3009 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/2/2019 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Mullis, Bailey Marie
|Arrest Date
|12-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mullis, Bailey Marie (W /F/23) Cited on Charge of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (201909798), at Younts Road/2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, on 12/2/2019 2:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Harvey, Jacob David
|Arrest Date
|12-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Harvey, Jacob David (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (201909798), at Younts Road/2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, on 12/2/2019 3:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Fincher, Russell Lanell
|Arrest Date
|12-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fincher, Russell Lanell (B /M/33) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 100 E Wilson St/n Main St, Wingate, NC, on 12/2/2019 10:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Yates, Taylor Demetrius
|Arrest Date
|12-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Yates, Taylor Demetrius (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 2100 Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2019 3:27:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T