Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOFFITT, KATHERINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/15/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-03 01:54:00
Court Case 4802019056064
Charge Description CONSPIRE TRAFFIC METHAMPHETAMI
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOORE, JACQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-03 09:42:00
Court Case 5902019246016
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name LIZARDO, CARLOS ROBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/5/1975
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-03 14:27:00
Court Case 5902019244240
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name URIBE, ARNOLD EDUARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-03 01:18:00
Court Case 3502019062557
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name TURAY, JAYDON
Arrest Type
DOB 7/12/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 159
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-03 10:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ, GONZALO SORIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/8/1959
Height 5.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-03 13:09:00
Court Case 5902018022238
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00