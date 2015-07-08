Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BORCHARDT, KIMBERLY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1966
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-04 01:30:00
Court Case 5902019246513
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JENNINGS, SHAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/18/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-04 10:15:00
Court Case 5902019246545
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOODY, JOHN TYQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-04 12:19:00
Court Case 5902019246573
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LAWRENCE, ALEX
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-04 03:27:00
Court Case 5902019219007
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name PATTERSON, YAKESHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-04 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019236026
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 400.00

Name ASHLEY, ANDRE MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-04 11:35:00
Court Case 5902019243879
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount