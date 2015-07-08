Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BORCHARDT, KIMBERLY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-04 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019246513
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JENNINGS, SHAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/18/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-04 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019246545
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOODY, JOHN TYQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-04 12:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019246573
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LAWRENCE, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-04 03:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019219007
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, YAKESHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/4/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-04 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019236026
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|400.00
|Name
|ASHLEY, ANDRE MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-04 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019243879
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount