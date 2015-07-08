Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walters, James Justin
Arrest Date 12/04/2019
Court Case 201909890
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Walters, James Justin (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1 Griffith Rd & Buford Shortcut, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 17:16.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Bassett, Steven John
Arrest Date 12/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bassett, Steven John (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Petsmart, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/4/2019 18:53.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Howard, Quantario Desha
Arrest Date 12/04/2019
Court Case 201908684
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Howard, Quantario Desha (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900 T J Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 19:32.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Grant, Demaurea Leon
Arrest Date 12/04/2019
Court Case 201909894
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Grant, Demaurea Leon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 19:55.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Rivera, Alejandro Oritz
Arrest Date 12/04/2019
Court Case 201908687
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Rivera, Alejandro Oritz (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 899 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 19:56.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name King, Brandon Micheal
Arrest Date 12/04/2019
Court Case 201909894
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), And 5) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
Description King, Brandon Micheal (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), and 5) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 20:05.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C