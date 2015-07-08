Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walters, James Justin
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2019
|Court Case
|201909890
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Walters, James Justin (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1 Griffith Rd & Buford Shortcut, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 17:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Bassett, Steven John
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bassett, Steven John (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Petsmart, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/4/2019 18:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Howard, Quantario Desha
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2019
|Court Case
|201908684
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Howard, Quantario Desha (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900 T J Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Grant, Demaurea Leon
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2019
|Court Case
|201909894
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Grant, Demaurea Leon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Rivera, Alejandro Oritz
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2019
|Court Case
|201908687
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Rivera, Alejandro Oritz (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 899 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 19:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|King, Brandon Micheal
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2019
|Court Case
|201909894
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), And 5) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|King, Brandon Micheal (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), and 5) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2019 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C