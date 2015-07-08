Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DUNLAP, LEEONA SHAWNTEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/31/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-05 08:08:00
|Court Case
|3502019703661
|Charge Description
|DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|BUNN, DAWN BURNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/11/1961
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-05 10:18:00
|Court Case
|1202019054064
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|ESTAFANI, GARCIA SANDOVAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/7/1994
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-05 14:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOLK, DONYA ALEXSAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/2001
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-05 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018200076
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RANDALL, EDWARD MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1971
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-05 09:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019246633
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, QUATOYA R
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/14/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-05 10:21:00
|Court Case
|5902019246534
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00