Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Isaiah, Martese
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2019
|Court Case
|201908704
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Isaiah, Martese (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Isaiah, Martese
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2019
|Court Case
|201908703
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Isaiah, Martese (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 15:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Pressley, David Timothy
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2019
|Court Case
|201909917
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Unsealed Wine Liq) (M),
|Description
|Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unsealed Wine Liq) (M), at 7907 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/5/2019 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Walters, Natalie Marie
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2019
|Court Case
|201909917
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 4) Pwimsd Sched Ii (M),
|Description
|Walters, Natalie Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 4) Pwimsd Sched Ii (M), at 7907 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/5/2019 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Ohara, Stephanie Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ohara, Stephanie Ann (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 84, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Adcock, Doris Belk
|Arrest Date
|12-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Adcock, Doris Belk (W /F/75) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 3298 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 7:56:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Westover, K M