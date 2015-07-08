Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Isaiah, Martese
Arrest Date 12/05/2019
Court Case 201908704
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Isaiah, Martese (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 15:17.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Isaiah, Martese
Arrest Date 12/05/2019
Court Case 201908703
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Isaiah, Martese (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 15:26.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Pressley, David Timothy
Arrest Date 12/05/2019
Court Case 201909917
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Unsealed Wine Liq) (M),
Description Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unsealed Wine Liq) (M), at 7907 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/5/2019 16:44.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Walters, Natalie Marie
Arrest Date 12/05/2019
Court Case 201909917
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 4) Pwimsd Sched Ii (M),
Description Walters, Natalie Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 4) Pwimsd Sched Ii (M), at 7907 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/5/2019 17:00.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Ohara, Stephanie Ann
Arrest Date 12/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ohara, Stephanie Ann (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 84, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 19:30.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Adcock, Doris Belk
Arrest Date 12-05-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Adcock, Doris Belk (W /F/75) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 3298 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2019 7:56:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Westover, K M