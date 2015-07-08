Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-06-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MENO, VINCENT GEORGE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/12/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 246
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-06 01:22:00
Court Case 5902019023910
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WARNER, TERELL JAMAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-06 10:53:00
Court Case 5902019246820
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 35000.00

Name GARDNER, RACHAEL KAYE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/16/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-06 02:24:00
Court Case 5902019246792
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLARK, ANTONIO NOEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-06 09:14:00
Court Case 5902019244922
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 220000.00

Name SOLOMON, ADEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/1/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-06 02:10:00
Court Case 5902019246790
Charge Description AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JENKINS, LUTHER
Arrest Type
DOB 8/28/1969
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-06 13:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount