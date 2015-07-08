Below are the Union County arrests for 12-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Houck, Alexandra Dawn
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2019
|Court Case
|201909930
|Charge
|1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Houck, Alexandra Dawn (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000 Crismark Dr/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/6/2019 03:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Little, Jerveris Jarome
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Fail To Heed Light Or Siren), M (M),
|Description
|Little, Jerveris Jarome (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (fail To Heed Light Or Siren), M (M), at 5501 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/6/2019 15:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Cortez-perez, Guillermina
|Arrest Date
|12-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cortez-perez, Guillermina (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 4099 New Town Rd/s Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/6/2019 3:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Brown, Tahjira Amahn
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2019
|Court Case
|201908715
|Charge
|Fail Retur Rent Prop (M),
|Description
|Brown, Tahjira Amahn (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail Retur Rent Prop (M), at 1610 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2019 07:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Little, Khadjiah Briana
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2019
|Court Case
|201908735
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Little, Khadjiah Briana (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2019 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
