Below are the Union County arrests for 12-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Houck, Alexandra Dawn
Arrest Date 12/06/2019
Court Case 201909930
Charge 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Houck, Alexandra Dawn (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000 Crismark Dr/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/6/2019 03:19.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Little, Jerveris Jarome
Arrest Date 12/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Fail To Heed Light Or Siren), M (M),
Description Little, Jerveris Jarome (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (fail To Heed Light Or Siren), M (M), at 5501 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/6/2019 15:03.
Arresting Officer Austin, J F

Name Cortez-perez, Guillermina
Arrest Date 12-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Cortez-perez, Guillermina (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 4099 New Town Rd/s Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/6/2019 3:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Brown, Tahjira Amahn
Arrest Date 12/06/2019
Court Case 201908715
Charge Fail Retur Rent Prop (M),
Description Brown, Tahjira Amahn (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail Retur Rent Prop (M), at 1610 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2019 07:05.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Little, Khadjiah Briana
Arrest Date 12/06/2019
Court Case 201908735
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Little, Khadjiah Briana (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2019 15:12.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Houck, Alexandra Dawn
Arrest Date 12-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Houck, Alexandra Dawn (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag (201909930), at Mill Grove Rd/crismark Drive, Indian Trail, on 12/6/2019 3:23:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M