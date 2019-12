Description

Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Fictitious/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), and 5) Flee/elude Arrest/mv (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2019 12:46.