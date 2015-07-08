Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THA, SHAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/20/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-08 02:52:00
Court Case 5902019247030
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name WHITE, SHARON WHITE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-08 15:42:00
Court Case 5902019247056
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LEGETTE, KAMAIKO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-08 08:00:00
Court Case 5902019247037
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SLOAN, ANTOINE LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-08 08:02:00
Court Case 5902019247035
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name DIXON, BRYANT DEANGELO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-08 11:30:00
Court Case 5902019231669
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name IEN, DARRYL LLOYD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-08 01:00:00
Court Case 5902019247009
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00