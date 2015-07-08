Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DEGRAFFENREID, SHERRON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/5/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-09 07:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019246180
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TYSON, CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-09 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019740313
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MORRIS, DERICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/23/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|151
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-09 09:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, DEREK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/3/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-09 15:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLAKE, TRESEAN TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|5/3/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-09 00:14:00
|Court Case
|1202018716802
|Charge Description
|CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EDGEWORTH, DEXTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-09 09:42:00
|Court Case
|5902019244010
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount