Below are the Union County arrests for 12-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jalota, Varun Kant
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation(Pre-Signed Waiver), F (F),
|Description
|Jalota, Varun Kant (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(pre-signed Waiver), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/9/2019 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Guest, Braiden Cameron
|Arrest Date
|12-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Guest, Braiden Cameron (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201908811), at Us 74/rolling Hills Dr, Monroe, on 12/9/2019 11:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Rhodes, Derek Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2019
|Court Case
|201910024
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Rhodes, Derek Allen (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 8221 Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 12/9/2019 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Castro Hernandez, Ruvis Yetsenia
|Arrest Date
|12-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Castro Hernandez, Ruvis Yetsenia (H /F/32) Cited on Charge of Improper Turns, at 4999 N Rocky River Rd/poplin Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/9/2019 2:20:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Rhodes, Derek Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/ Enter (F),
|Description
|Rhodes, Derek Allen (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/ Enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 12/9/2019 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Bayer, Gregory Wendell
|Arrest Date
|12-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bayer, Gregory Wendell (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Passing In No Passing Zone, at 5399 Stevens Mill Rd/vickery Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/9/2019 5:44:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J