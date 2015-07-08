Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-10-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WATTS, JAHMEEL SADEEQ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-10 00:03:00
Court Case 1702019056173
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BOWLIN, BRANDON DAVID
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/22/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-10 11:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name COLE, WILLIE GREGORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-10 14:15:00
Court Case 5902019243727
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CONNELLY, JAMAAL ANTWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/25/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-10 01:16:00
Court Case 5902019246688
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, NEONDRIA JANICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/28/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-10 08:09:00
Court Case 5902019246857
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ESCOBAR, JUNIOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/17/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-10 12:35:00
Court Case 5902019247259
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00