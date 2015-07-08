Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Charles Ray
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2019
|Court Case
|201908574
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Helms, Charles Ray (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 511 S White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/10/2019 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Bryant, Jennifer Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2019
|Court Case
|201908574
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny After B/E (F),
|Description
|Bryant, Jennifer Ann (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny After B/e (F), at 511 S White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/10/2019 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Adam
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Fraud (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Financial Card Fraud (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Financial Card Fraud (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 511 S White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/10/2019 14:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Mcwhirter, Alisha Rene
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Mcwhirter, Alisha Rene (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2019 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M), at 6907 Spruce Pine Tr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/10/2019 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Beard, Diane Marie
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Beard, Diane Marie (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sedgewick Rd, Indian Triail, NC, on 12/10/2019 19:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R