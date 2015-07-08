Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SONNIER, KEVIN JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/13/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 268
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-11 00:26:00
Court Case 5902019247362
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MASSEY, SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-11 13:02:00
Court Case 5902019224299
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name RAGIN, MICAH EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-11 00:21:00
Court Case 5902019247374
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name DROUIN, TYLER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/4/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-11 09:45:00
Court Case 5902019247243
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name YATES, BURL JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-11 02:20:00
Court Case 1202019052874
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name JONES, KYLVIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/4/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-11 10:26:00
Court Case 5902019247426
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00