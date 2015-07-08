Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hadden, Christopher Robin
Arrest Date 12/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Felony (F),
Description Hadden, Christopher Robin (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Felony (F), at 3406 Sanford Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2019 18:35.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Cope, Autumn Faith
Arrest Date 12/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cope, Autumn Faith (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/11/2019 19:27.
Arresting Officer Bailey, B

Name Venable, Deondre Marquis
Arrest Date 12/11/2019
Court Case 201910084
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Venable, Deondre Marquis (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13705 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/11/2019 02:53.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Garza, Victor Iii
Arrest Date 12/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Garza, Victor Iii (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 9302 Brookhill Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/11/2019 21:14.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Burns, Lee Jernard
Arrest Date 12/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Burns, Lee Jernard (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2019 07:40.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Walden, John David
Arrest Date 12-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Walden, John David (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Improper Turns, at N Rocky River Rd/w Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2019 8:40:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H