Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hadden, Christopher Robin
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Felony (F),
|Description
|Hadden, Christopher Robin (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Felony (F), at 3406 Sanford Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2019 18:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Cope, Autumn Faith
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cope, Autumn Faith (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/11/2019 19:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, B
|Name
|Venable, Deondre Marquis
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2019
|Court Case
|201910084
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Venable, Deondre Marquis (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13705 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/11/2019 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Garza, Victor Iii
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Garza, Victor Iii (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 9302 Brookhill Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/11/2019 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Burns, Lee Jernard
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Burns, Lee Jernard (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2019 07:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Walden, John David
|Arrest Date
|12-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walden, John David (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Improper Turns, at N Rocky River Rd/w Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2019 8:40:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H