Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2019 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|EVANS, ELLIOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-12 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019247510
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCNAMEE, KEVIN PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/17/1960
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-12 07:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019247528
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
|Bond Amount
|12500.00
|Name
|WILDS, LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/15/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-12 15:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GOSS, GEVONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/1970
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-12 01:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019247514
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|OVERSTREET, TAMMI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/22/1974
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-12 08:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019247564
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FARMER, JAMES ONEAL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/27/1980
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-12 12:21:00
|Court Case
|5902019247590
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00