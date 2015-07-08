Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EVANS, ELLIOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-12 02:27:00
Court Case 5902019247510
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCNAMEE, KEVIN PATRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/17/1960
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-12 07:35:00
Court Case 5902019247528
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 12500.00

Name WILDS, LASHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/15/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-12 15:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GOSS, GEVONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/1970
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-12 01:51:00
Court Case 5902019247514
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name OVERSTREET, TAMMI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/22/1974
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-12 08:18:00
Court Case 5902019247564
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FARMER, JAMES ONEAL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/27/1980
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-12 12:21:00
Court Case 5902019247590
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00