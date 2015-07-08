Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn
Arrest Date 12/12/2019
Court Case 201908824
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 1525 Classic Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2019 11:05.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 12-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/12) VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 17:56, 12/11/2019 and 08:40, 12/12/2019. Reported: 08:40, 12/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 12/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation(2 Day Quick Dip) (F),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(2 Day Quick Dip) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2019 12:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 12-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 09:05, 12/12/2019 and 09:06, 12/12/2019. Reported: 09:06, 12/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Filipasic, Antonio Branko
Arrest Date 12/12/2019
Court Case 201909645
Charge Sex Offender On Premise (F),
Description Filipasic, Antonio Branko (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender On Premise (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2019 13:10.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 12-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 10:44, 12/12/2019 and 10:45, 12/12/2019. Reported: 10:45, 12/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D