Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2019
|Court Case
|201908824
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 1525 Classic Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2019 11:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/12) VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 17:56, 12/11/2019 and 08:40, 12/12/2019. Reported: 08:40, 12/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation(2 Day Quick Dip) (F),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(2 Day Quick Dip) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2019 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 09:05, 12/12/2019 and 09:06, 12/12/2019. Reported: 09:06, 12/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Filipasic, Antonio Branko
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2019
|Court Case
|201909645
|Charge
|Sex Offender On Premise (F),
|Description
|Filipasic, Antonio Branko (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender On Premise (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2019 13:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 10:44, 12/12/2019 and 10:45, 12/12/2019. Reported: 10:45, 12/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D