Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SOLANO-MEJIA, ANTHONY ORLANDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-13 01:22:00
|Court Case
|5902019247695
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WOODARD, MARKEITH LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/15/1974
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-13 13:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NEAL, WILLIAM JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/1986
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-13 16:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019247762
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|TUDOR, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/16/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|213
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-13 08:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CAMPBELL, GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/7/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-13 14:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RITCHIE, CLEOPATRA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1994
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-13 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019243609
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (M)
|Bond Amount
|600.00