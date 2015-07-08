Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garrison, Matthew Franklin
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2019
|Court Case
|201910160
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Pdp) (M),
|Description
|Garrison, Matthew Franklin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (pdp) (M), at 2101 Younts, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/13/2019 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|12-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/10) VICTIM of Indecent Liberties With Child (C), at [Address], on 09:45, 12/13/2019. Reported: 10:00, 12/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Griffin, Cecil Rodney
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2019
|Court Case
|201910170
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Cecil Rodney (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2516 Doster Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2019 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B
|Name
|Sherman, Kristin Bartlett
|Arrest Date
|12-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sherman, Kristin Bartlett (W /F/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 115 South Fork Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:20, 12/13/2019 and 07:30, 12/13/2019. Reported: 10:47, 12/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Whitley, J P
|Name
|Small, Michael Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Small, Michael Wayne (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2019 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Magloire, Tadd Guito
|Arrest Date
|12-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Magloire, Tadd Guito (B /M/19) VICTIM of Larceny Of Dog (C), at 3507 Wolfe Mill St, Monroe, NC, between 09:15, 12/13/2019 and 11:28, 12/13/2019. Reported: 11:28, 12/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T