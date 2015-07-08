Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garrison, Matthew Franklin
Arrest Date 12/13/2019
Court Case 201910160
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Pdp) (M),
Description Garrison, Matthew Franklin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (pdp) (M), at 2101 Younts, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/13/2019 11:23.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 12-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /F/10) VICTIM of Indecent Liberties With Child (C), at [Address], on 09:45, 12/13/2019. Reported: 10:00, 12/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Griffin, Cecil Rodney
Arrest Date 12/13/2019
Court Case 201910170
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Griffin, Cecil Rodney (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2516 Doster Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2019 16:14.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B

Name Sherman, Kristin Bartlett
Arrest Date 12-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Sherman, Kristin Bartlett (W /F/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 115 South Fork Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:20, 12/13/2019 and 07:30, 12/13/2019. Reported: 10:47, 12/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Whitley, J P

Name Small, Michael Wayne
Arrest Date 12/13/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Small, Michael Wayne (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2019 16:31.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Magloire, Tadd Guito
Arrest Date 12-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Magloire, Tadd Guito (B /M/19) VICTIM of Larceny Of Dog (C), at 3507 Wolfe Mill St, Monroe, NC, between 09:15, 12/13/2019 and 11:28, 12/13/2019. Reported: 11:28, 12/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T