Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|QUECK, KATHERINE SWARTZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1961
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-14 06:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019247835
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MITCHELL, EMMETT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/1/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-14 09:59:00
|Court Case
|5902019247098
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SEKE, PATRICIA MAHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/18/1970
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-14 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019222043
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|VELEZCOBA, BRUNO ALESSANDRO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/27/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-14 13:09:00
|Court Case
|5402015701975
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOWARD, SCOTT LEEGUESS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/8/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-14 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019247468
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BAILEY, TYRESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-14 13:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019247852
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|250.00