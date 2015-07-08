Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bonilla, Walter Otoniel
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2019
|Court Case
|201908932
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Bonilla, Walter Otoniel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Ccw (M), at 111 E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 13:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Butler, Britteny Simone
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2019
|Court Case
|201908934
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Butler, Britteny Simone (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 923 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Blount, Carmen Martinez
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2019
|Court Case
|201910195
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Blount, Carmen Martinez (W /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 16:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Anderson, Corey Todd
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Corey Todd (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3014 Secret Garden Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/14/2019 19:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Cortez, Chris
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2019
|Court Case
|201908940
|Charge
|1) Poss Mtbv/U-Wn Not 19/20 (M) And 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
|Description
|Cortez, Chris (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Mtbv/u-wn Not 19/20 (M) and 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 706 S Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Forbis, Ronald Dale
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Forbis, Ronald Dale (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 21:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Grant, B N