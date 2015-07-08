Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bonilla, Walter Otoniel
Arrest Date 12/14/2019
Court Case 201908932
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Ccw (M),
Description Bonilla, Walter Otoniel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Ccw (M), at 111 E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 13:28.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Butler, Britteny Simone
Arrest Date 12/14/2019
Court Case 201908934
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Butler, Britteny Simone (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 923 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 14:25.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Blount, Carmen Martinez
Arrest Date 12/14/2019
Court Case 201910195
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Blount, Carmen Martinez (W /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 16:42.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Anderson, Corey Todd
Arrest Date 12/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Anderson, Corey Todd (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3014 Secret Garden Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/14/2019 19:05.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Cortez, Chris
Arrest Date 12/14/2019
Court Case 201908940
Charge 1) Poss Mtbv/U-Wn Not 19/20 (M) And 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
Description Cortez, Chris (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Mtbv/u-wn Not 19/20 (M) and 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 706 S Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 21:20.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Forbis, Ronald Dale
Arrest Date 12/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Forbis, Ronald Dale (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2019 21:43.
Arresting Officer Grant, B N