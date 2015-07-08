Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, ALLEN BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/18/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-15 01:10:00
Court Case 5902019247914
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MINTER, JOHN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-15 08:57:00
Court Case 5902019247933
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BARBER, JAYLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-15 16:45:00
Court Case 5902019241620
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DILLARD, BRAUN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/3/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-15 01:10:00
Court Case 5902019247916
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WEATHERS, DETRA DIONNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/13/1968
Height 5.2
Weight 188
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-15 04:11:00
Court Case 3502019063339
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount

Name BRADLEY, DONOVAN CRAIG
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-15 15:38:00
Court Case 5902019247963
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount