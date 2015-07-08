Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Demoss, Josiah Tyrone
Arrest Date 12-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Demoss, Josiah Tyrone (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/hanover Drive, Monroe, on 12/15/2019 12:58:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Smith, Donald Calvin
Arrest Date 12/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Smith, Donald Calvin (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2019 03:14.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Frady, Angela Kay
Arrest Date 12/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Frady, Angela Kay (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 08:15.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Privett, Robert Martin
Arrest Date 12/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Privett, Robert Martin (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 10:00.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Carter, James Arthur
Arrest Date 12/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Carter, James Arthur (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 12:22.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Demoss, Faith Jasmine
Arrest Date 12/15/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Show Cause (M),
Description Demoss, Faith Jasmine (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Show Cause (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 12:24.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C