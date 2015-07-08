Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Demoss, Josiah Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|12-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Demoss, Josiah Tyrone (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/hanover Drive, Monroe, on 12/15/2019 12:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Smith, Donald Calvin
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Donald Calvin (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2019 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Frady, Angela Kay
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Frady, Angela Kay (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Privett, Robert Martin
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Privett, Robert Martin (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Carter, James Arthur
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Carter, James Arthur (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Demoss, Faith Jasmine
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Demoss, Faith Jasmine (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Show Cause (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2019 12:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C