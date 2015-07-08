Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ABSHER, TROY LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/26/1961
Height 5.9
Weight 248
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-16 10:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TEBEKAW, BEGIZEW Y
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-16 12:25:00
Court Case 5902019248031
Charge Description CONSPIRE SELL MARIJ
Bond Amount

Name CHISHOLM, OMAR LAMONINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-16 09:20:00
Court Case 5902016246558
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BAILEY, ALEXANDRIA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/23/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-16 15:13:00
Court Case 5902018232207
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name COLBERT, BRANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 10/27/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-16 10:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BELL, MILLARD QUILLIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/7/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-16 13:45:00
Court Case 5902019248059
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00