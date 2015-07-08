Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ABSHER, TROY LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/26/1961
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|248
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-16 10:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TEBEKAW, BEGIZEW Y
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/6/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-16 12:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019248031
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE SELL MARIJ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHISHOLM, OMAR LAMONINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1991
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-16 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016246558
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|BAILEY, ALEXANDRIA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/23/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-16 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018232207
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|COLBERT, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/27/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-16 10:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BELL, MILLARD QUILLIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/7/1963
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-16 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019248059
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00