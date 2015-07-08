Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Graver, Michael Andrew
Arrest Date 12/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Graver, Michael Andrew (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 20:13.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T

Name Crowder, Corey Duane
Arrest Date 12/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Crowder, Corey Duane (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 20:50.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Lowery, Kadarius Michael
Arrest Date 12/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Lowery, Kadarius Michael (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2649 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 21:51.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T

Name Harris, Lindsay Louise
Arrest Date 12-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Harris, Lindsay Louise (W /F/28) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 12/16/2019 9:26:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Gulley, Dylan Chase
Arrest Date 12-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gulley, Dylan Chase (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6099 New Town Rd/will Plyler Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/16/2019 12:28:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Martinez, Cory Joseph
Arrest Date 12/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation (F),
Description Martinez, Cory Joseph (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 01:38.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R