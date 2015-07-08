Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Graver, Michael Andrew
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Graver, Michael Andrew (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 20:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Crowder, Corey Duane
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Corey Duane (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2649 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 21:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Harris, Lindsay Louise
|Arrest Date
|12-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Harris, Lindsay Louise (W /F/28) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 12/16/2019 9:26:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Gulley, Dylan Chase
|Arrest Date
|12-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gulley, Dylan Chase (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6099 New Town Rd/will Plyler Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/16/2019 12:28:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Martinez, Cory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Martinez, Cory Joseph (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2019 01:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R