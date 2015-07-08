Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cole, Christian Sean`tae
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cole, Christian Sean`tae (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 E North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/17/2019 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Tomberlin, David Mark
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tomberlin, David Mark (W /M/40) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1803 Haigler Baucom Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:00, 12/16/2019 and 00:55, 12/17/2019. Reported: 01:01, 12/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Collins, Samuel Alan
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2019
|Court Case
|201909008
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Collins, Samuel Alan (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Homeless (streets Of Monroe), Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2019 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (C), at 1401 Baucom And Son Rd, Unionville, NC, between 09:30, 12/13/2019 and 00:00, 12/15/2019. Reported: 09:02, 12/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Hart, Joshua Stephen
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2019
|Court Case
|201901023
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Hart, Joshua Stephen (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 315 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/17/2019 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Keziah, Edwin Grier
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Keziah, Edwin Grier (W /M/68) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4305 Hwy 205, Marshville, NC, between 03:00, 12/16/2019 and 09:21, 12/17/2019. Reported: 09:21, 12/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S