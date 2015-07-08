Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name AUSTIN, BRIAN JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-18 04:25:00
Court Case 5902019248274
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GARDEA, JACOB ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-18 11:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SPANN, DEMETRIUS CARL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-18 11:25:00
Court Case 5902019248304
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name SHANNON, DONYELL BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/8/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-18 13:30:00
Court Case 5902019248356
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KANE, MICHELLE MARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-18 04:25:00
Court Case 5902019248276
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HERNANDEZ, VICTOR TON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/3/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-18 12:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount