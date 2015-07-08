Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|AUSTIN, BRIAN JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/20/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-18 04:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019248274
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARDEA, JACOB ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/28/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-18 11:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPANN, DEMETRIUS CARL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/30/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-18 11:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019248304
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|SHANNON, DONYELL BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/8/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-18 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019248356
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KANE, MICHELLE MARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-18 04:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019248276
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, VICTOR TON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/3/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-18 12:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount