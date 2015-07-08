Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Taylor, Sophia Renee
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Sophia Renee (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Crane Rd/marvin, Weddington, NC, on 12/18/2019 03:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2019
|Court Case
|201909026
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3922 Blakeney Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2019 13:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Tucker, Randy Thomas
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tucker, Randy Thomas (W /M/55) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 12/17/2019 and 07:07, 12/18/2019. Reported: 07:07, 12/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Lyles, Lorance James
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Lyles, Lorance James (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2019 06:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Hough, Antonio Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2019
|Court Case
|201909028
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Hough, Antonio Dewayne (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), at 510 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2019 14:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 07:25, 12/18/2019. Reported: 07:25, 12/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M