Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Taylor, Sophia Renee
Arrest Date 12/18/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Taylor, Sophia Renee (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Crane Rd/marvin, Weddington, NC, on 12/18/2019 03:30.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine
Arrest Date 12/18/2019
Court Case 201909026
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Redfearn, Christopher Jermaine (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3922 Blakeney Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2019 13:58.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Tucker, Randy Thomas
Arrest Date 12-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Tucker, Randy Thomas (W /M/55) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 12/17/2019 and 07:07, 12/18/2019. Reported: 07:07, 12/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Lyles, Lorance James
Arrest Date 12/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Lyles, Lorance James (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2019 06:40.
Arresting Officer  

Name Hough, Antonio Dewayne
Arrest Date 12/18/2019
Court Case 201909028
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F),
Description Hough, Antonio Dewayne (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), at 510 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2019 14:49.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 12-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 07:25, 12/18/2019. Reported: 07:25, 12/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M