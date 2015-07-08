Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TADLOCK, ALLISON AMANDA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/21/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-19 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5202019704754
|Charge Description
|AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOORE, KEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-19 13:23:00
|Court Case
|1202019054539
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, JERMARCUS DEMETRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/9/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-19 16:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019248521
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WADDELL, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/9/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-19 08:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, TONY CLAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1983
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-19 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019232948
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ELEJARDE, LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-19 14:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019248185
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00