Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-19-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name TADLOCK, ALLISON AMANDA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/21/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-19 07:15:00
Court Case 5202019704754
Charge Description AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOORE, KEANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-19 13:23:00
Court Case 1202019054539
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DAVIS, JERMARCUS DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-19 16:27:00
Court Case 5902019248521
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WADDELL, SHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/9/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-19 08:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, TONY CLAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1983
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-19 11:35:00
Court Case 5902019232948
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ELEJARDE, LUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-19 14:50:00
Court Case 5902019248185
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00