Name Harper, Zachariah James
Arrest Date 12/19/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Harper, Zachariah James (O /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at Ridge Road, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 03:43.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 12/19/2019
Court Case 201910315
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Poss/Rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F), 5) Possess Sch Vi (M), And 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Poss/rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F), 5) Possess Sch Vi (M), and 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 19:27.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Deangelo, Matthew Raymond S
Arrest Date 12-19-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Deangelo, Matthew Raymond S (W /M/34) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 1610 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 22:14, 12/18/2019 and 22:43, 12/18/2019. Reported: 09:43, 12/19/2019.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Stack, Travis Benjamin
Arrest Date 12/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Stack, Travis Benjamin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 05:33.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Grise-rosas, Kristian Maria
Arrest Date 12/19/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 4) Poss/Rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F),
Description Grise-rosas, Kristian Maria (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 4) Poss/rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 19:34.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Carelock, Vickie Kinsey
Arrest Date 12-19-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Carelock, Vickie Kinsey (W /F/60) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1031 Southwind Trail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:17, 12/19/2019 and 10:18, 12/19/2019. Reported: 10:18, 12/19/2019.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L