Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harper, Zachariah James
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Harper, Zachariah James (O /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at Ridge Road, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 03:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2019
|Court Case
|201910315
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Poss/Rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F), 5) Possess Sch Vi (M), And 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Poss/rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F), 5) Possess Sch Vi (M), and 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 19:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Deangelo, Matthew Raymond S
|Arrest Date
|12-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Deangelo, Matthew Raymond S (W /M/34) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 1610 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 22:14, 12/18/2019 and 22:43, 12/18/2019. Reported: 09:43, 12/19/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Stack, Travis Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Stack, Travis Benjamin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 05:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Grise-rosas, Kristian Maria
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 4) Poss/Rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F),
|Description
|Grise-rosas, Kristian Maria (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 4) Poss/rcv Stolen Prop Cert Fel (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2019 19:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Carelock, Vickie Kinsey
|Arrest Date
|12-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carelock, Vickie Kinsey (W /F/60) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1031 Southwind Trail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:17, 12/19/2019 and 10:18, 12/19/2019. Reported: 10:18, 12/19/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L