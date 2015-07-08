Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Aleem, Rahmaan Abdul
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2019
|Court Case
|201910354
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Aleem, Rahmaan Abdul (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2110 Genesis Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2019 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2019
|Court Case
|201909089
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 1201 Coakley St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2019 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|12-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 204 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 13:51, 12/20/2019 and 13:52, 12/20/2019. Reported: 13:52, 12/20/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Faircloth, Michael Aaron
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2019
|Court Case
|201910145
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Faircloth, Michael Aaron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Criminal Summons (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2019 07:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Black, Walter Ulysses
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Black, Walter Ulysses (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2019 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Johnson, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Brandon Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 2130 Shade Valley Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 12/20/2019 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Lovingood, M