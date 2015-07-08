Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MATHIS, CHEREKA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/1/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-21 03:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GARDNER, BUFORD REECE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1964
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-21 11:11:00
Court Case 5902019248797
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name REID, DERRECK CUTTINO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-21 04:33:00
Court Case 5902019248775
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name CALDWELL, ISAIAH EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-21 13:44:00
Court Case 5902019240041
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name THAMES, TEVIN LOWELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-21 01:12:00
Court Case 5902019248774
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KOZAK, NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/28/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-21 14:00:00
Court Case 5902019248802
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00