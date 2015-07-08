Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carlson, William Eugene
Arrest Date 12/21/2019
Court Case 201909112
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Carlson, William Eugene (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2900 Meadow Creek Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 09:51.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Robinson, Regina Michelle
Arrest Date 12/21/2019
Court Case 201909082
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Robinson, Regina Michelle (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 10:50.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Allen, Reginald Antwain
Arrest Date 12/21/2019
Court Case 201909114
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Allen, Reginald Antwain (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 728 Mclarty St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 11:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Ronquest, Richard Lee
Arrest Date 12/21/2019
Court Case 201910186
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Ronquest, Richard Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 11:23.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Alley, Melissa Buie
Arrest Date 12/21/2019
Court Case 201909123
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny, M (M),
Description Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny, M (M), at 1507 Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 16:09.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
Arrest Date 12/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4032 Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/21/2019 00:03.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R