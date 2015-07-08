Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carlson, William Eugene
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2019
|Court Case
|201909112
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Carlson, William Eugene (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2900 Meadow Creek Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 09:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Robinson, Regina Michelle
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2019
|Court Case
|201909082
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Regina Michelle (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Allen, Reginald Antwain
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2019
|Court Case
|201909114
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Allen, Reginald Antwain (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 728 Mclarty St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Ronquest, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2019
|Court Case
|201910186
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Ronquest, Richard Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Alley, Melissa Buie
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2019
|Court Case
|201909123
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny, M (M),
|Description
|Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny, M (M), at 1507 Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2019 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4032 Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/21/2019 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R