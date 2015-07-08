Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANTONIO, BRAYAN CRUZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/1/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-22 03:38:00
Court Case 5402019703213
Charge Description DELIV/ACCEPT BLANK/OPEN TITLE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WOODWARD, NORMAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/3/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-22 08:30:00
Court Case 5902019248293
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPL >=$100,000
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CURETON, JALEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-22 02:21:00
Court Case 5902019246581
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BANKS, KORNEISHA NATALIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/26/1997
Height 4.11
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-22 06:21:00
Court Case 5902019248869
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount

Name DISHAROON, KAYLA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-22 01:43:00
Court Case 5902019248847
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DANIELS, CLARENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/29/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-22 10:24:00
Court Case 5902019248872
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00