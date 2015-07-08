Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Scott, Johnny Ray
Arrest Date 12/22/2019
Court Case 201909146
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Scott, Johnny Ray (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1000 Walters St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 12:42.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Morales, Luis Garcia
Arrest Date 12/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Morales, Luis Garcia (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 14:21.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Zamora, Theresa Ray
Arrest Date 12/22/2019
Court Case 201910438
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 7) True Bill Of Indictment (M),
Description Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 7) True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/22/2019 14:59.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 12/22/2019
Court Case 201910403
Charge 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 15:32.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Smith, Bailey Ann
Arrest Date 12/22/2019
Court Case 201910403
Charge Accessory After The Fact (F),
Description Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 15:39.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Tietjen, Dieter James
Arrest Date 12/22/2019
Court Case 201910441
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Tietjen, Dieter James (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4211 Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/22/2019 17:14.
Arresting Officer Kell, T