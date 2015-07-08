Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Scott, Johnny Ray
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2019
|Court Case
|201909146
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Scott, Johnny Ray (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1000 Walters St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 12:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Morales, Luis Garcia
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Morales, Luis Garcia (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 14:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Zamora, Theresa Ray
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2019
|Court Case
|201910438
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 7) True Bill Of Indictment (M),
|Description
|Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 7) True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/22/2019 14:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2019
|Court Case
|201910403
|Charge
|1) Accessory After The Fact (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 15:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Bailey Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2019
|Court Case
|201910403
|Charge
|Accessory After The Fact (F),
|Description
|Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2019 15:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Tietjen, Dieter James
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2019
|Court Case
|201910441
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Tietjen, Dieter James (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4211 Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/22/2019 17:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T