Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 7) True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/22/2019 14:59.