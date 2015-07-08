Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bowman, Brandon Neville J
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2019
|Court Case
|201909168
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Bowman, Brandon Neville J (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 401 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2019 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Stack, Travis Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Stack, Travis Benjamin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at Anson Correctional, Wadesboro, NC, on 12/23/2019 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Batts, Kimberly Lane
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Batts, Kimberly Lane (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M), at 3100 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/23/2019 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Kitchen, Tyrone Shawntee
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Kitchen, Tyrone Shawntee (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2019 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton J
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2019
|Court Case
|201910457
|Charge
|Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton J (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F), at 3908 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2019 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Youngerman, Phillip Michael
|Arrest Date
|12-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Youngerman, Phillip Michael (W /M/41) VICTIM of Common Law Robbery (C), at 4711 Capstone Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:03, 12/23/2019 and 00:04, 12/23/2019. Reported: 00:04, 12/23/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A