Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCNEALY, LERICCO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/18/1979
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-24 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019248985
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALSTON, GARY DELON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/22/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-24 15:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCFARLIN, ERICK DUANE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/20/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-24 00:59:00
|Court Case
|5902019248990
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACKMON, MASAKELA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/20/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-24 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019229925
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SMALL, JOHNNIE DALLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-24 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019248989
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATTS, DOUGLAS BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/3/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-24 14:12:00
|Court Case
|8902019052495
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00