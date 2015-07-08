Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCNEALY, LERICCO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/18/1979
Height 6.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-24 00:05:00
Court Case 5902019248985
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ALSTON, GARY DELON
Arrest Type
DOB 10/22/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-24 15:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCFARLIN, ERICK DUANE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/20/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-24 00:59:00
Court Case 5902019248990
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount

Name BLACKMON, MASAKELA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/20/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-24 15:15:00
Court Case 5902019229925
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SMALL, JOHNNIE DALLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/15/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-24 00:08:00
Court Case 5902019248989
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name WATTS, DOUGLAS BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-24 14:12:00
Court Case 8902019052495
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00