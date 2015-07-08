Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NEWSOME, JAVARIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-25 08:10:00
Court Case 5902019249082
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name RICHARDSON, TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-25 10:11:00
Court Case 5902019249044
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name HUNTER, REGINALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/19/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-25 11:35:00
Court Case 5902019249088
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, SHAHEED LATEEF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-25 09:15:00
Court Case 5902019249016
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name REID, TONNICA SHARNICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-25 11:19:00
Court Case 5902019249089
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name WOODS, JAMIL MOHAMED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-25 11:05:00
Court Case 5902019249090
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount