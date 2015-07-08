Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARSON, JOSEPH JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|1
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-26 07:48:00
|Court Case
|1202019052441
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SHIPP, JOHNNY CALDWELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-26 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019245683
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CURLEE, NICOLAS ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|164
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-26 07:43:00
|Court Case
|5902019249143
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, TAIZO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/4/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-26 15:12:00
|Court Case
|5902019249188
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CURRY, ANTHONY DESHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-26 07:48:00
|Court Case
|1202019053914
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|MCCOY, MONTREZ DEVONTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-26 13:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019249195
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00