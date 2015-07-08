Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARSON, JOSEPH JOSHUA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 1
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-26 07:48:00
Court Case 1202019052441
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SHIPP, JOHNNY CALDWELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-26 13:20:00
Court Case 5902019245683
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CURLEE, NICOLAS ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-26 07:43:00
Court Case 5902019249143
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, TAIZO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/4/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-26 15:12:00
Court Case 5902019249188
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name CURRY, ANTHONY DESHAUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-26 07:48:00
Court Case 1202019053914
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name MCCOY, MONTREZ DEVONTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-26 13:05:00
Court Case 5902019249195
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00