Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garris, Brittany Marie
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (M),
|Description
|Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (M), at 1205 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2019 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Orlowski, Lauren Ainsley
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Orlowski, Lauren Ainsley (W /F/23) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 4599 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/faith Churc, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/26/2019 10:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Terrano, Brian Joshua
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Terrano, Brian Joshua (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 2399 Younts Rd/brown Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/26/2019 6:21:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Terrano, Brian Joshua
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Terrano, Brian Joshua (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 2399 Younts Rd/brown Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/26/2019 6:23:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Claws VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Claws VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 812 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 07:29, 12/26/2019. Reported: 07:29, 12/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Archeval, Janeen Loneice
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2019
|Court Case
|201909219
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Archeval, Janeen Loneice (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2104 Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2019 02:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J