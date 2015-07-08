Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BYERS, CHANNING
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-27 07:31:00
Court Case 5902019249268
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, JOSHUA LAMONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-27 11:18:00
Court Case 5902019249262
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name ANDERSON, DENNIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/2/1964
Height 6.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-27 00:15:00
Court Case 5902019249244
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HORTON, BRADFORD ONEAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/30/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-27 08:45:00
Court Case 5902017232954
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MCKOY, TAMEER JOSHUADANNER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-27 00:15:00
Court Case 5902019249247
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name EAGAN, CODY JOHN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/23/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-12-27 14:23:00
Court Case 3502018712754
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00