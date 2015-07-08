Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRISTOW, JAMES JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/12/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-28 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019249344
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HARRIS, KENYA JANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-28 04:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019249341
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SANDERS, KHALEID DREQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/6/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-28 00:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019247998
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|JONES, DARREN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-28 07:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019204267
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DANCY, SHAUNCY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-28 00:14:00
|Court Case
|3202019702895
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CAMPBELL, PRENTICE ORVILLA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1977
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-28 10:38:00
|Court Case
|5902019227526
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00