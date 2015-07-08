Stevens, Steve Eward J

Charged With 1) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Assault On Female) (M), 2) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Communicating Threats) (M), 3) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Expired Registration, No Inspectio (M), 4) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Exp Reg Card, Dwlr, Fict Info) (M), 5) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Dwi, Poss Opn Cont) (M), And 6) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Aof) (M),.