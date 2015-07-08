Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMPSON, EDWARD LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/6/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-29 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902019019867
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-29 06:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019249446
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARKOVETC, ELIZA VETA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/5/1998
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-29 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019246308
|Charge Description
|ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JENSEN, LOGAN NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1996
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-29 09:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017017282
|Charge Description
|POSS MTBV/U-WN BY 19/20
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WALKER, BRIAN SHAMON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/22/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-29 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019249421
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DAVIS-KING, TAMEKA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1983
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-29 13:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018208277
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00