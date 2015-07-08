Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WASHINGTON, PATRICIA KIMBELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/29/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-30 03:12:00
|Court Case
|5902019249497
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCMILLAN, BRETT OWEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/3/1965
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-30 11:52:00
|Court Case
|5902019248813
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCDUFFIE, COREY NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-30 13:03:00
|Court Case
|5902019247455
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SHIEKH, HASSAN ABDIRAHMAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/1/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-30 03:50:00
|Court Case
|5902013205799
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WALKER, REGINALD NEVARRO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/24/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-30 12:16:00
|Court Case
|5902019019106
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS-SMITH, DEVIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/26/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-30 16:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount