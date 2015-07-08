Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony1 Poss Meth,Simpleposs) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Prob Viol, Sell Deliver Sch Ii) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Conspire Commit Fel Larc, Injury (F),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony1 Poss Meth,simpleposs) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (prob Viol, Sell Deliver Sch Ii) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (conspire Commit Fel Larc, Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2019 09:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Strobel-ramos, Juan Cristobal
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Strobel-ramos, Juan Cristobal (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1108 Harkey Creek Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2019 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Robinson, Amanda Pannell
|Arrest Date
|12-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Robinson, Amanda Pannell (W /F/42) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 903 Lillieshall Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:25, 12/30/2019 and 00:26, 12/30/2019. Reported: 00:26, 12/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Donahue, Vicki Jo
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (Fictitious Info To Officer) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (Fail Maintain Lane Control, Nol) (M),
|Description
|Donahue, Vicki Jo (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (fictitious Info To Officer) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (fail Maintain Lane Control, Nol) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/30/2019 09:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Hardee, Stephanie Danielle
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hardee, Stephanie Danielle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2019 17:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Burke, Eli Joseph
|Arrest Date
|12-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Burke, Eli Joseph (W /M/17) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 4911 Nesbit Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 12/30/2019 and 08:40, 12/30/2019. Reported: 08:44, 12/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D