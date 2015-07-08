Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-31-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HORSLEY, MARK CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/28/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-31 00:17:00
|Court Case
|5902019249604
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GRONOSKY, WILLIAM S
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/27/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-31 10:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HIGHTOWER, LADASHA RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-31 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019249651
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/3/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-31 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019249662
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|REID, JEREMY CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/18/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-31 01:12:00
|Court Case
|5902019238579
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARPER, JONAH GILLETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1985
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|222
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-12-31 09:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019242405
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00