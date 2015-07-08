Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alsbrooks, Amber Shay
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2019
|Court Case
|201909333
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Alsbrooks, Amber Shay (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2408 Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 04:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Wynn, Brandon Kyle
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2019
|Court Case
|201909352
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Wynn, Brandon Kyle (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at Us 74 / Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 20:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J
|Name
|Culhane, Crystal Gayle
|Arrest Date
|12-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Culhane, Crystal Gayle (W /F/39) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 1002 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 13:30, 12/31/2019. Reported: 13:30, 12/31/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Tyson, P M
|Name
|Wallace, Madonna Kia
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2019
|Court Case
|201909334
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 08:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Kiker, Paul Allan
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2019
|Court Case
|201909353
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Paul Allan (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2614 James Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 21:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Walgreens VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|12-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walgreens VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 13720 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:40, 12/31/2019 and 14:40, 12/31/2019. Reported: 14:40, 12/31/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S