Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2019.

Name Alsbrooks, Amber Shay
Arrest Date 12/31/2019
Court Case 201909333
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Alsbrooks, Amber Shay (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2408 Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 04:44.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Wynn, Brandon Kyle
Arrest Date 12/31/2019
Court Case 201909352
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Wynn, Brandon Kyle (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at Us 74 / Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 20:24.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J

Name Culhane, Crystal Gayle
Arrest Date 12-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Culhane, Crystal Gayle (W /F/39) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 1002 Briarmore Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 13:30, 12/31/2019. Reported: 13:30, 12/31/2019.
Arresting Officer Tyson, P M

Name Wallace, Madonna Kia
Arrest Date 12/31/2019
Court Case 201909334
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 08:08.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Kiker, Paul Allan
Arrest Date 12/31/2019
Court Case 201909353
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kiker, Paul Allan (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2614 James Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2019 21:05.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Walgreens VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 12-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Walgreens VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 13720 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:40, 12/31/2019 and 14:40, 12/31/2019. Reported: 14:40, 12/31/2019.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S